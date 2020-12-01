Shutterstock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shutterstock has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $71.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 17,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $957,374.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,843,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,855,138.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,319,821 in the last three months. 46.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

