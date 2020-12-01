SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. SSR Mining reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.78 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $36.00 to $39.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 438.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,448,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435,834 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.9% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,851,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,146 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter worth $17,668,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 123.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 908,326 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSRM stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 6.16. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

