Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.67. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$14.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.39.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

