Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGG opened at $1.92 on Friday. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Super League Gaming stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

