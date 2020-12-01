The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 66,288 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $2,501,709.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 898,430 shares of company stock worth $41,687,355 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.