Truvestments Capital LLC Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.42, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.04.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

