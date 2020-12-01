Truvestments Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 48.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,469,860,000 after buying an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,865,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,989,000 after buying an additional 705,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,650,358,000 after buying an additional 15,627,102 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,027,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,255,363,000 after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after buying an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $428,421.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.35. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $62.60.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

