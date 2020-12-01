Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 239 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 65.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $698.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.26. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $718.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,719. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

