Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 3,478 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.88. CSX Co. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit