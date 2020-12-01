Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNP stock opened at $204.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.04. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

