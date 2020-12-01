UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.75-16.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-257 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $256.81 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 17.75-18.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.64.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.46. The company has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

