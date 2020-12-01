UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.75-18.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-280 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.35 billion.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 16.75-16.75 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an average rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.64.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $336.34 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $319.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day moving average is $311.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

