USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.59 million and approximately $126.59 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00159072 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00287914 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.23 or 0.00918046 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.04 or 0.00461255 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00159902 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

