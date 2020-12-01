USDQ Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. One USDQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003396 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. USDQ has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $3.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDQ has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,524,477 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

