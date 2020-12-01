Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Receives $20.14 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

In other Vertiv news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $301,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vertiv by 59.9% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

