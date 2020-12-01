Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,991,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,290,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062,445 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,476,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.