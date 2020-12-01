Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 399,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its stake in Amgen by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $1,372,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.04 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

