Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on December 18th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.545 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Management to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.5%.

NYSE WM opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock worth $8,323,999 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

