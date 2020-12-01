Zacks: Analysts Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to Post $0.94 EPS

Analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JOBS shares. BidaskClub lowered 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded 51job from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 51job currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of JOBS opened at $70.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.89. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 51job by 4,541.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 43.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.