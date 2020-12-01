Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.13. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 million.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $10.96 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $165.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. KBC Group NV increased its position in Consolidated Water by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 172,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 37.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 47,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

