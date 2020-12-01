Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Federal Signal reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:FSS opened at $31.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

