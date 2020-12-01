Zacks: Analysts Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.96). Zogenix reported earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.75) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 354.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZGNX. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zogenix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZGNX opened at $21.43 on Friday. Zogenix has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.