Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit