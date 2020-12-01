Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 81.16% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

