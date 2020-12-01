Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit