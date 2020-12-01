Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. G.Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.