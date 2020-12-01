Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Post $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. MGIC Investment posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 39.04%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MTG. MKM Partners raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,702,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 91.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,664,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,116 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,971,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 124,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTG opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

