Zacks: Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.12. RadNet posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.21. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on RadNet from $18.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,750.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RadNet by 333.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164,599 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDNT stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. RadNet has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $961.46 million, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

