13,007 Shares in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,007 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 56.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.05.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

