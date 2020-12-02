AAX Token (AAB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $957,183.00

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. AAX Token has a total market cap of $396,112.67 and approximately $957,183.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AAX Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00441041 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About AAX Token

AAB is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

AAX Token Token Trading

AAX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.