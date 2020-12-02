Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Adient has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

