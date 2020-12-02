Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Agent Information Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AIFS stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.55. Agent Information Software has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada.

