Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.