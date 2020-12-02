Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the October 31st total of 314,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 355.0 days.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.65.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

