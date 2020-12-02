Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALIZY stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.10.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 4.90%.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.