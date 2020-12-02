AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $621,000 in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $410,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 946,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,781,086.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,748. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLWS. DA Davidson cut their price target on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

