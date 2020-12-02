AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 7.3% in the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 43.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Snap-on by 12.9% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of SNA opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.07 and its 200 day moving average is $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $180.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock worth $7,263,413 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.