Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of APELY opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

