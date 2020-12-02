Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in November

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of APELY opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. Alps Alpine has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

