AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 62.5% in November

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 396,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AmeraMex International stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
