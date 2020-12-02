American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEP. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average is $84.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

