American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 932.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after buying an additional 60,486 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 30.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.9% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower stock opened at $235.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.75. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,613 shares of company stock worth $5,071,876 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

