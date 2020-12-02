ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. ANA has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $7.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

