Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $156.00 at Loop Capital

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2020

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

ADI opened at $140.73 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $501,736.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,778 shares of company stock worth $11,443,972 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

The Fly

