Analyzing China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

China Power Equipment (OTCMKTS:CPQQ) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

China Power Equipment has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GrafTech International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Power Equipment and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International 37.22% -80.09% 31.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of GrafTech International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Power Equipment and GrafTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Power Equipment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International $1.79 billion 1.20 $744.60 million $2.58 3.12

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than China Power Equipment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for China Power Equipment and GrafTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Power Equipment 0 0 0 0 N/A GrafTech International 0 2 1 0 2.33

GrafTech International has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.88%. Given GrafTech International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than China Power Equipment.

Summary

GrafTech International beats China Power Equipment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Power Equipment

China Power Equipment, Inc., through its An Sen (Xi'an) Power Science & Technology Co., Ltd. subsidiary and its affiliated operating company, Xi'an Amorphous Alloy Zhongxi Transformer Co., Ltd., engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of amorphous alloy transformer cores and amorphous alloy distribution transformers in the People's Republic of China. Its devices are used to step down voltage at the final phase of the distribution of electricity to consumers, businesses, and industries. The company offers its products to electricity generators and suppliers, suppliers of electrical equipment, and other electric power transformers manufacturers. China Power Equipment, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Jingyang, the People's Republic of China.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Heights, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

