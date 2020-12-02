Analyzing Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) & PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

Green Planet Group (OTCMKTS:GNPG) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Green Planet Group and PBF Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Planet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PBF Energy 7 9 1 0 1.65

PBF Energy has a consensus target price of $9.22, suggesting a potential upside of 26.78%. Given PBF Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PBF Energy is more favorable than Green Planet Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.4% of PBF Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of PBF Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Green Planet Group has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PBF Energy has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Green Planet Group and PBF Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy -2.70% -11.97% -4.02%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Planet Group and PBF Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Planet Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PBF Energy $24.51 billion 0.04 $319.40 million $0.90 8.08

PBF Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Green Planet Group.

Summary

PBF Energy beats Green Planet Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Green Planet Group Company Profile

Green Planet Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces lubricants and additives for use in gasoline and diesel engines, and other transportation related fluids. It also develops hydrogen generators for internal combustion engines to reduce pollution and improve fuel efficiency; develops green technologies for use in the mining of rare and precious metals, and elements; and develops Fast Track, a system for organic food. The company was formerly known as EMTA Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Green Planet Group, Inc. in May 2009 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, Green Planet Group, Inc. The company is based in Tempe, Arizona.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United States, as well as in other regions of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services. The company owns and operates five oil refineries and related assets. PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

