Analyzing Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medpace and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medpace 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Medpace presently has a consensus price target of $103.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.42%. Given Medpace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medpace is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Medpace has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Medpace shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 26.0% of Medpace shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medpace and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medpace $860.97 million 5.45 $100.44 million $3.02 43.40 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.19

Medpace has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medpace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medpace and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medpace 13.87% 17.67% 10.95% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Summary

Medpace beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc., a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services. The company also provides bio-analytical laboratory services, clinical human pharmacology, imaging services, and electrocardiography reading support for clinical trials. Medpace Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

