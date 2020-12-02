Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Short Interest Update

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, August 17th.

ANDHF opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

