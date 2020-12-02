Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 347.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Anglo American Platinum stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

