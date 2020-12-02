Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.0 days.
Shares of Ansell stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.
