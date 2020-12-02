Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 386.0 days.

Shares of Ansell stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by healthcare, life sciences, and industrial workers for a range of customers, including hospitals, surgical centers, dental surgeries, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and pharmaceutical companies.

