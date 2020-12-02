Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 4th

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th.

Arcos Dorados has a payout ratio of -11.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

ARCO stock opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 55.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

