Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of ASC opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

