Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosts Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 32,947 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.72% of Itron worth $17,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Itron by 37.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,110,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,332,000 after purchasing an additional 86,433 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Itron by 242.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $150,480.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,031,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,745 shares of company stock worth $1,798,479. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -49.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.18. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.91 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. Itron’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

